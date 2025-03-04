GODFREY - This year, a special celebration between friends turned into a fundraiser for the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department.

Susie Eckert and her friends have hosted an Oscars party for the past 20 years, complete with a red carpet, ballgowns and over 60 attendees. As the party grew, they moved it to Tony’s Ranch House in Godfrey and turned it into a fundraiser for local nonprofits. This year’s celebration was the final Oscars party, and they raised nearly $2,000 for the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department.

“It’s a blast,” said Mary Mathews, owner of Tony’s Ranch House. “It is a goal to have fun, and everybody gets to come out and have a good night out. But it’s also about helping the community as much as possible. [The money is] going towards Godfrey Parks and Rec this year, which is just excellent. I’m very proud of the parks.”

During the party, attendees walk the red carpet and vote on awards for Best Dressed, Best Shoes and Best Bling. The Best Dressed winner chooses next year’s nonprofit.

Over the years, the Oscars party attendees have contributed to the National Diabetes Association, the Alton Boys and Girls Club, Alton Pride, and many other local and national nonprofits. Last year, Mathews’s mother won the Best Dressed title and picked the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department as this year’s recipient of the funds.

“When we do get someone who picks local, that makes it a little bit more special,” Eckert said. “It gets closer to your heart.”

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick stopped by Tony’s Ranch House on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, to have lunch and pick up the check for the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department. He said that this was his first year in attendance at the Oscars party, and he enjoyed himself. He expressed appreciation for Tony’s Ranch House and the partygoers for contributing to the Parks and Recreation Department.

“Mary Mathews told me, ‘Mike, the prize winner is the Parks and Rec Department.’ And I said, ‘Yes, I’ve got to be there,’” McCormick remembered. “I’m glad that I attended, and I had a really, really good time. And besides that, they raised $1,900 for the Village of Godfrey.”

Though this year marks the 20th and final Oscars party at Tony’s Ranch House, the experience remains a fun memory for Eckert and Mathews. They are pleased they were able to donate to Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation Department, and they look forward to seeing how the money can contribute to the local parks.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s great to get everybody here and do something for the community,” Eckert added.

