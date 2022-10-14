EDWARDSVILLE - The famed Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make its way back to Illinois from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, at the Leclaire Parkfest in Edwardsville.

The Wienermobile was at the Edwardsville and Godfrey Schnucks stores this week and at each location attracted a large crowd.

A fleet of motor vehicles shaped like a hot dog on a bun, called "Wienermobile," is used to promote and advertise Oscar Mayer products in the United States. The first Wienermobile was created by Oscar Mayer's nephew, Carl G. Mayer, in 1936.

Donations were being accepted for the United Way however it is completely free to go and get a picture with the Wienermobile.