COLLINSVILLE — Dustin Osborn and Kaitlin Hatcher are currently wanted by the Collinsville Police Department on charges of forgery and theft over $500.

Authorities allege the two individuals took advantage of older family members, resulting in warrants. The Collinsville Police Department released information about the two in its "Fugitive Friday" feature on its Facebook page on Friday, July 18, 2025.

The police department is seeking assistance from the public to locate Osborn and Hatcher.

Those with information on their whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Callers may remain anonymous.

In a statement, Collinsville Police officials urged Osborn and Hatcher to consider turning themselves in.

The charges are based on probable cause, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

