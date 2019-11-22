WOOD RIVER - O’Ryans Bar and Grill opened up in Wood River earlier this week, sparking great community response.

The brand new bar and grill offers what patrons describe as "great food, great drinks, and great people. Offering an extensive menu of burgers, wings, sandwiches, salads, and a whole lot more."

“The idea for the bar and grill all happened really fast. Over just a few months the place was getting renovated and I was getting all the qualifications to bartend and work here. I work here alongside my husband and the owner of the building. It has been a big change but a really exciting experience,” said Melissa Ramierez of O’Ryans.

The pub and grill only opened a few days ago on November 15th and has already become a local favorite of many. It has a bar inside along with plenty of tables where customers can enjoy a meal, plus an outdoor patio that is sure to be a hit during the warmer months. They also offer carry out orders for locals wanting to take their food back home or to work.

“We’ve only been open a few days and we are so grateful for the wonderful community response! I only started our Facebook page a week ago and we already have almost 600 likes. We want to encourage everyone to come out and give us a try. We’ve got a big menu and we’re happy to have you in,” said Ramierez.

Customers eating at O’Ryans all agreed that the food and drinks were great. The pub had a great crowd during lunchtime, but still had plenty of room in the spacious dining area to welcome in more customers.

“This is exactly the kind of place we needed in town. A new restaurant to eat at and also a spot to drink. I had some great wings and mozzarella sticks. I’ll definitely back again and telling friends and family to come here as well,” said Darell Boyd, who was eating at O’Ryans.

O’Ryans is located at 57 Edwardsville Road, Wood River, IL 62095. To keep up to date with everything happening at O’Ryans and be informed about any specials, check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/oryansbarandgrill

