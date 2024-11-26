ROXANA - Centralia, Piasa Southwestern, Marquette Catholic, and East St Louis came away as the winners in the first day of the third annual Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic tournament Monday night at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym and the Roxana Junior High School gym.

The Orphans defeated East Alton-Wood River 61-21, It was the Piasa Birds taking a 54-48 win over Jersey, the Explorers won over Freeburg 61-51 and the Flyers took a 65-51 win over the host Shells on the first day of play.

Here's a look at the games played on Monday:

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 54, JERSEY 48: In the Group C opener, the Birds led all the way through, holding quarter leads of 13-9, 22-19, and 37-34, outscoring the Panthers in the final quarter 17-14.

Ian Brantley led Southwestern with 22 points, with Ryan Lowis coming up with 19 points, Cason Robinson scored six points, and both Cooper Wood and John Kunz had four points each.

CENTRALIA 61, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 21: The Orphans led all the way in the Group A first game, holding leads of 16-2, 34-10, and 52-13, then outscored the fourth quarter over the Oilers 9-8.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61, FREEBURG 51: Marquette rallied in the second half to take the win over Freeburg in Group D.

The Midgets led after the first quarter 16-9, and at halftime 30-24, but the Explorers came back in the third quarter to take a 46-41 lead, then outscored Freeburg 15-10 in the final quarter to take the win.

In the Group B opener, East Side held the lead throughout, holding off a Roxana rally to take the first game 65-51.

The second day of the tournament on Tuesday will feature the Oilers meeting Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m., Jersey meeting Carbondale at 6 p.m., it will be Marquette meeting Staunton at 7:30 p.m., and Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo., playing the Shells at 6 p.m. The Group B and D games will be played at Larry Milazzo Gym, while the Junior High gym hosts the games in Groups A and C.

The four winners open up at 1-0, while the losers are now 0-1 to start the season.

