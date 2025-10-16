Ace Frehley. AP photo.MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss who captivated audiences with his elaborate makeup and smoke-filled guitar, died Thursday. He was 74.

Frehley died peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown following a recent fall, according to his agent.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Family members said in a statement that they are “completely devastated and heartbroken” but will cherish his laughter and celebrate the kindness he bestowed upon others.

Kiss, whose hits include “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Detroit Rock City,” was known for its intense stage shows, which included fireworks, smoke and eruptions of fake blood performed by band members in black-and-white painted faces, platform boots and black wigs.

Frehley and his band mates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

More like this:

Free Porch Café Music Festival to Honor Area Musician with Day of Fun and Live Music
Oct 4, 2025
100 Years Ago: Alton High Band Completes an Active Summer
Sep 6, 2025
Country Artist Matt Jordan to "Rock the Block" at Free Jerseyville Concert
Aug 19, 2025
Edwardsville Band Concludes Summer with Rock and Beatles Tribute
Aug 18, 2025
Local Band Rock Crown Releases Second EP
Jul 31, 2025

 