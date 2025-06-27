JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Fair will once again welcome 30–35,000 people to Jerseyville next month.

From Sunday, July 6, to Sunday, July 13, 2025, community members can come out to the Jersey County Fairgrounds for live music, livestock judging, vendors, a carnival and more. Organizers look forward to another great year.

“It’s just been something that's been passed down from generation to generation,” said Phil Ringhausen, Jersey County Fair Association president. “We keep doing it, and it’s just a lot of pride in it and what we’ve made and what we’ve come together here to do.”

The fun starts at 3 p.m. on July 6 with a talent show. A Christian music night will follow immediately after at 6 p.m.

On Monday, July 7, Jersey County 4-H members will hold a 4-H Show where they exhibit their livestock projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 4-H Auction will follow at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 8, the Open Sheep Show will run throughout the day. The Exhibition Hall also officially opens from 5–10 p.m. and will remain open for the remainder of the fair. From 8 p.m. to midnight on July 8, you can enjoy a free evening of music by Cash Goetten & Band, followed by Flip the Frog.

The parade, this year with a “Let’s Glow Crazy” theme, will travel down State Street in Jerseyville at 6 p.m. on July 8. The parade also marks the official opening of the carnival, with rides by Tinsley Amusement Rides. The carnival is open from 6–11 p.m. through Sunday, July 13.

On Wednesday, July 9, the Open Beef Show and Open Rabbit Show kick off in the evening. Many families will come out for the Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant, which runs from 7–11 p.m. in the Grandstand.

Ringhausen promises a bigger rodeo than in previous years from 7–11 p.m. on Thursday, July 10. This will be followed by Pro Pulling League and Local Tractors tractor pull from 7–11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11. Both events will take place in the Grandstand.

The Open Swine Show and Open Dairy Show start off the morning on Saturday, July 12. A Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull promises fun at 5 p.m., followed by the Saturday Night Shootout at 6 p.m. in the Grandstand.

The Open Goat Show rounds out the weekend on Sunday, July 13. The fair will end with a Power Wheel Derby at 4 p.m. and the Demo Derby at 5 p.m. in the Grandstand.

Ringhausen noted that the fair is a great week for Jersey County businesses. With thousands of people coming to the county for the fair, the businesses and restaurants in Jerseyville thrive.

“You can go to any of our merchants up on Main Street and they’ll tell you, fair week has the most people that’s in town,” he said. “It’s the week they make their most money. It's just unbelievable. The people come to town and not only come to the fair and enjoy it, but also patronize all of our merchants here in town.”

He also expressed his appreciation for the sponsors who make the fair possible. He said the community always comes out to support and enjoy the fair, and he is proud to be a part of it.

“It's just unreal, the support that we get,” he said. “It’s not just from Jerseyville and Jersey County. Even our surrounding counties and businesses that are around still help and get involved in this. They get a big bang for their buck. If a sponsor helps us, we try to do as much as we can for them. I want them to feel like they’re getting more than what they’re putting in.”

Admission to the fairgrounds is $2 for adults and free for children aged 12 and younger. Pricing for events in the Grandstand varies. For more information about the Jersey County Fair, visit their official website at JerseyCountyFair.com.

“Our goal is always to keep this a very family-friendly and happy event,” Ringhausen added. “Come on the grounds, enjoy yourself and have a good evening.”

