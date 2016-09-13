Organ Spectacular Concert to showcase local talent Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! GODFREY – Area organists will showcase their talents during Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department’s Organ Spectacular VII concert at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. The concert is free and open to the public. Featured performers this year are Stephen Eros, Ray Bentley, Roy Stillwell, Pauline Stillwell, and Robert Raymond, who will play a variety of music including hymn arrangements and classical organ literature. Stephen Eros graduated from Webster University with a master of arts degree in Choral Conducting and a bachelor’s degree in Music in Organ Performance, and faculty bestowed honors in music. Eros completed his second season this summer as rehearsal and performance pianist at The Muny in St. Louis. An active church musician since 2008, Eros currently serves as director of liturgy and music at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in O’Fallon, Illinois. He is also the assistant conductor of The Bach Society of St Louis. He is a member of several music organizations. Ray Bentley earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in Educational Administration. He also completed an additional 32 hours beyond his master’s degree. He retired after teaching 38 years in the Alton School District. Bentley is a registered piano technician with more than 39 years’ experience, and serves homes, churches, and schools including Lewis and Clark. He is the organist at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton, Illinois





Robert Raymond earned his bachelor's degree in Piano Performance from Webster University, and his master's degree in Piano and Organ Performance and Music Education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE.) He has taught organ at SIUE for 19 years and has served as dean of the American Guild of Organists in Illinois. Raymond has held several church music positions and has served at the First Presbyterian Church USA in Edwardsville, Illinois for the last 23 years. Pauline Stillwell holds music degrees from Luther College and the University of Iowa. After teaching piano at the college level for many years, she now teaches part-time at home and at L&C. Roy Stillwell is an experienced instructor and performer. He has taught music at the college level in North Dakota and Mississippi and holds degrees in music from MacMurray College and the Eastman School of Music. After retiring from full-time teaching, he moved back to the Godfrey area where he was raised. Stillwell currently teaches organ as an adjunct instructor at L&C. For information on events, contact Lewis and Clark's Music Department at (618) 468-4731.