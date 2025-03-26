Letter To The Editor:

GODFREY - When Godfrey voters go to the polls on or before April 1st, they can be confident that casting a vote for Susan Robbins will ensure they have chosen the only qualified candidate for the position. Susan is a certified municipal clerk who understands the levity of the office, which is tasked with statutory compliance and memorializing Village business, among many other duties.

Susan Robbins has been a valued Village staff member since 2001, filling various roles. In 2019, she was promoted to Deputy Clerk. Soon after, beloved Clerk Bethany Bohn suffered a lengthy illness and untimely death. Susan stepped up to fill her role. I witnessed Susan’s ability to make a seamless transition in what could have been a chaotic time, had it not been for her steadfast professionalism and grace under pressure.

Besides running an efficient office, Susan is a people person who serves the public with a great attitude and a welcoming smile. She knows how to have fun and serve her community by organizing events like the annual Shred-It and mobile DMV services. Susan also has a big, beautiful family that you will likely see supporting her in her endeavors.

Susan Robbins is the qualified candidate for Godfrey Clerk. As a former Village Trustee and current Chair of the Godfrey Sustainability Commission, I have first-hand experience working with Susan professionally on official Village business, and I wholeheartedly endorse her for Village Clerk.

Virginia Woulfe-Beile

Godfrey

