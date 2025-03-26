Opinion: Virginia Woulfe-Beile Endorses Susan Robbins For Godfrey Clerk
Letter To The Editor:
GODFREY - When Godfrey voters go to the polls on or before April 1st, they can be confident that casting a vote for Susan Robbins will ensure they have chosen the only qualified candidate for the position. Susan is a certified municipal clerk who understands the levity of the office, which is tasked with statutory compliance and memorializing Village business, among many other duties.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Susan Robbins has been a valued Village staff member since 2001, filling various roles. In 2019, she was promoted to Deputy Clerk. Soon after, beloved Clerk Bethany Bohn suffered a lengthy illness and untimely death. Susan stepped up to fill her role. I witnessed Susan’s ability to make a seamless transition in what could have been a chaotic time, had it not been for her steadfast professionalism and grace under pressure.
Besides running an efficient office, Susan is a people person who serves the public with a great attitude and a welcoming smile. She knows how to have fun and serve her community by organizing events like the annual Shred-It and mobile DMV services. Susan also has a big, beautiful family that you will likely see supporting her in her endeavors.
Susan Robbins is the qualified candidate for Godfrey Clerk. As a former Village Trustee and current Chair of the Godfrey Sustainability Commission, I have first-hand experience working with Susan professionally on official Village business, and I wholeheartedly endorse her for Village Clerk.
Virginia Woulfe-Beile
Godfrey
Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.
More like this: