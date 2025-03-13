Letter to the Editor,

I would like to give my full support to Mike McCormick in his campaign for re-election as mayor of Godfrey, IL. Mayor Mike is the leader who possesses the values, principles, skills and total dedication to the people of Godfrey.

While mayor, Mike has not only kept our real estate taxes at the lowest rate in Madison County, but without any municipal debt. A situation other cities would love to find themselves in. Mike has encouraged businesses to locate in Godfrey and families to live here. Glazebrook Park has grown tremendously and is a wonderful place to take children, and grandchildren for many types of sports activities and play areas. Adults enjoy the beauty and serenity of the park for long walks. In the sixteen years he has been mayor, the Village's present and future has always been first in his decision-making concerns.

Mike's experience has prepared him to excel in the many roles required for mayor.

I have known Mike since I was a young girl. From the days he played tennis with my parents, his ownership of the successful Imo's Pizza, and his many years as mayor, he has been a kind and friendly person in my life.

Mike McCormick is the clear choice for our community. He has my support and he is getting my vote on April 1st!

Valerie Doucleff

Madison County Board Member

District 6

