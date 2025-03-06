Letter To The Editor:

ALTON – Today, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced his endorsement of Ray Strebel in the 2025 Alton mayoral race. Haine, a respected regional leader on public safety and fifth-generation resident of Alton, cited Strebel’s proven commitment to community safety and governmental reform as key reasons for his support.

“I’m proud to back Ray Strebel for Alton Mayor in this crucial election.

As Alderman, he took on problem businesses, pushed for real reforms, and fought to keep our parks safe. He is a strong supporter of Alton Police Department’s excellent efforts at proactive policing and will add new energy and new resources from City Hall to their fight against crime. He also knows the importance of strong and ongoing community engagement, and will renew outreach efforts to every part of our city.

In short, Ray Strebel is a leader who gets things done, and as Mayor, he’ll bring the commonsense, results-driven leadership Alton needs to be safer and stronger.”

Strebel, currently the Third Ward Alderman and a third-generation Alton resident, welcomed the endorsement. “I’m deeply honored to have Tom Haine’s support,” Strebel said. “His trust in my vision for Alton’s future inspires me to keep fighting for a safer, stronger, and more prosperous community. Together, we’ll build on Alton’s great potential.”

A third-generation Alton native, Strebel is a local leader, and small business owner who will transform our city and end business as usual. He has built a reputation as an advocate for taxpayers and public safety, spearheading common sense initiatives like a comprehensive pavement management plan and and additional police resources. His campaign focuses on revitalizing infrastructure, boosting economic development, and fostering community engagement.

The 2025 Alton mayoral election will take place on April 1. For more information on Ray Strebel’s campaign, visit RayStrebel.com or contact Ray@RayStrebel.com.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: