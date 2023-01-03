Opinion: St. Mary's Rev. Christopher Uhl Issues Comment, Asks For Prayers After Pope Benedict's Death
Rev. Christopher Ohl
January 3, 2023 7:00 AM January 3, 2023 11:41 AM
ALTON - St. Mary's Catholic Church Father Christopher Uhl issued a statement after Pope Benedict XVI died.
"Please pray for the repose of his soul...Bishop Paprocki has sent these suggested prayers...
Pastors should notify their faithful of his death and request their prayers for the repose of the soul of the Pope Emeritus, especially the recitation of the Our Father, the Hail Mary, and the Glory Be to the Father. The following prayer, adapted from the Order of Christian Funerals, may also be suggested:
O God,
from whom the just receive an unfailing reward,
grant that your servant Benedict XVI, our Pope Emeritus,
whom you made Vicar of Peter and shepherd of your Church,
may rejoice for ever in the vision of your glory,
for he was a faithful steward here on earth
of the mysteries of your forgiveness and grace.
Through Christ our Lord.
Amen.
Peace,
Father Ohl
