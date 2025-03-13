Letter To The Editor:

When a person looks to hire an individual for an important job, the credentials and experience of a potential candidate should always be an obvious part of the decision.

With their vote on April 1st, Godfrey residents will have the opportunity to hire (rehire, actually) Susan Robbins as Village Clerk and, believe me, her credentials and experience are paramount.

Susan has been an integral part of Godfrey government since 2001 when she began in the Supervisor’s Office. In 2019, after the Township was dissolved, Susan moved down the hall and took over as Deputy Clerk for the Village of Godfrey. In 2023, after the untimely death of then Clerk Bethany Bohn, Susan was unanimously appointed to the position of Village Clerk by the Mayor and Board of Trustees.

Susan consistently displays an aura of professionalism, friendliness, knowledge, and willingness to assist the people of Godfrey. I have heard about, and personally witnessed, Susan’s positive interactions with citizens in her office as well as out in the community in places like Asbury Village where she helps Seniors to update their addresses and information so as to get reregistered to vote.

Susan has been instrumental in keeping accurate and up-to-date public records and meeting minutes, coordinating the mobile DMV and Shred-It visits to Village Hall, handling General Assistance cases, Risk Management Control, serving as a liaison between the Mayor’s office and Board of Trustees, holding titles of FOIA/OMA Compliance Officer and IMRF Authorized Agent as well as serving as a local election authority.

Susan is also the only candidate who is a Certified Municipal Clerk, a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, a member of the Illinois and Southwestern Illinois Municipal Clerks Association, and well on her way to a Masters Municipal Clerk certification.

Without any hesitation, I can, and do, endorse Susan Robbins wholeheartedly for Godfrey Village Clerk. Her experience, work ethic, preparedness, attitude, continuing education, multiple certifications, as well as in-depth knowledge of the duties and responsibilities of the position make her the only sensible choice on April 1st.

Sincerely,

Sarah R. Johnes

Former Godfrey Trustee

