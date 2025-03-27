Letter To The Editor:

I want to wholeheartedly endorse Susan Robbins for Godfrey Village Clerk. She is the only qualified candidate on the ballot. She is a certified Municipal Clerk who understands the significant role of the clerk to ensure the village is in compliance with Municipal law.

As a Godfrey Trustee, I have been impressed with how she handles her clerk responsibilities and takes responsibility for her actions. She was involved with the township starting in 2001 and assumed the deputy clerk position in 2019. In all she has served 24 years as supervisor assistant, Deputy Clerk and Village Clerk. She assumed the Village Clerk roll tow years ago and had a seamless transition taking over from the previous Village Clerk, Bethany Bohn. She has always come across as a people person and runs an efficient operation while serving the public with a smile.

Susan has continued to organize Mobile DMV services in Godfrey, Shred-it days and most recently put together the NO Knock ordinance regarding solicitors that the Trustees recently approved.

Susan clearly has the education and experience to continue to excel as Village Clerk. She knows the issues in the Village of Godfrey and is hard worker. I ask you to please vote for Susan Robbins on April 1st.

Rick Lauschke

Godfrey Village Trustee

