ALTON - Richard Baird, Jr., is a person who will live on in the annals of time in the Alton area and will not be forgotten for his boundless acts of community service. Richard died on April 19, 2025, after a long battle with liver complications.

Known locally as "the Voice of the Redbirds," Baird was the public address announcer for most Alton Redbirds home sporting events, including football, basketball, baseball, soccer and track. His presence was still heard at the girls' track and field meet hosted by Alton last week, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the school and community until the end of his life.

Baird graduated from Alton Senior High School in 1971 and was a member of the school’s undefeated football team that year. He later arranged a display case at the school commemorating that historic season and helped found the Alton High School Wall of Fame.

A Navy veteran, Baird served in Vietnam in the sonar division aboard the USS Towers DDG9, spending much of his tour in the Gulf of Tonkin war. He grew up in a family with many veterans and developed a passion for history.

Theresa O'Connor contacted me here at Riverbender.com on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and humbled me by saying Richard loved me very much both for my work and as a person. She said she felt like she knew me through Richard's words, which was incredibly touching.

She said Richard always did everything with his utmost and even in his final moments, was prepared to announce a soccer match. She said he had a liver issue and lived with it for 11 years. He was told when diagnosed he would be lucky to live 3-5 years, but he lived 11 years.

Among his notable community contributions was founding the Annual Alton Memorial Day Sunset Program at the National Cemetery in Alton, a tribute to veterans.

Richard was so proud Bob Baird would continue on his Sunset Ceremony on Memorial Day, Richard's wife said. Bob is also the St. Ambrose Catholic principal and has continued Richard's life of community service.

One of Richard's proudest moments occurred in 1976, Theresa said, when he went to Washington, D.C., and marched with Dick Gregory in a protest to help starving children in this country. He was very passionate about helping children, his wife said.

Baird earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Mass Communications from Lindenwood University. In later years, he worked as a paraprofessional and substitute teacher within the Alton School District. He mentored an enormous number of youth while in the school district.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa O’Connor; children Robert Baird (Jennifer), Christina Philbrook (Caleb), Curtis Baird; Kate’s partner, Daniel Whorl; sisters Sandra Geller and Lori Schwartz; brother Butch Chapman and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Baird was a devoted member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, where he served as a catechist and lector.

Richard's funeral visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 1, 2025, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church Parish Community Center, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic School or the Alton Athletic Association.

"He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather," Theresa said. "My grandson is a natural athlete, and Richard loved sports so much and will hate not being there to watch him."

"He was a wonderful person in so many ways," his wife told me.

I couldn't agree more - when I think of him, I will always think about his service, not only during his time in Vietnam, but what he did afterward in so many ways to promote tributes to other veterans. He helped me establish Veterans Voices at another area publication in Alton during my time there as editor. Together with Dave Stout, we formulated hundreds of veteran profile ideas.

There will be a definite void at Redbirds football, basketball, soccer, track, and baseball events with him no longer in the broadcast booth. At the end of any conversation with Richard, a person always walked away with hope.

In life, there aren't many people like Richard Baird.

He was one of a kind, and his voice and spirit will be remembered forever in his beloved Alton.

