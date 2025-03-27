Letter To The Editor:

Dear Voting Residents of Alton,

I am writing to express my wholehearted support for Mayor David Goins in his bid for a second term as Mayor of the city of Alton, Illinois. My relationship with David spans many years, during which I have seen him in various capacities — as a dedicated police officer with the Alton Police Department, a compassionate pastor at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, and currently, as an effective and forward-thinking Mayor.

David has devoted over forty years of his life to serving our community, embodying the essence of leadership, honesty, and integrity. He has been a pillar of strength, consistently demonstrating a strong commitment to the residents of Alton and fostering a sense of unity within our city. His leadership has positioned Alton as a place where our community can thrive.

Throughout his tenure as mayor, David and his administration has put down over 30 Streets. He has spent over $500K on street infrastructure. That alone speaks for itself! Contrary to the many untruths circulating during this campaign, Mayor Goins has the receipts to back his contributions.

In addition, he has focused on critical issues such as promoting economic development, and ensuring the safety of our citizens. He has not only listened to the needs of the people but has also taken actionable steps to address them, making Alton a better place to live and work.

Notably, under his guidance, the city’s financial situation has transitioned from a dire deficit to a surplus, showcasing his ability to manage our resources wisely.

While David humbly acknowledges that he has not been perfect, he has continuously strived to provide the best support possible for the citizens of Alton. His genuine desire to improve our community sets him apart and is a testament to his character and dedication.

For all these reasons, I strongly endorse Mayor David Goins for a second term. I believe that with four more years, he can continue to build upon the progress made in his first term and guide Alton toward an even more prosperous future.

Thank you for considering my support for Mayor Goins. I am confident that he will continue to serve Alton with the honor and commitment it deserves.

Sincerely,

Debra Pitts

Retired Educator

Community Leader

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates.

