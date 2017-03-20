(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

In October of 2016, I approached the Bunker Hill city council and asked them to allow retail package liquor sales in Bunker Hill with no hour restrictions. "No" was my answer. However, by consensus, the alderman agreed to consider allowing 6AM sales on Sundays. At the November meeting, Alderman Glenn Bruckert, proposed they allow the 6AM sales. His motion died for lack of a second.

After a quick petition drive, this question is now before the voters within the city limits of Bunker Hill on April 4.

“Should the Bunker Hill city council allow Bunker Hill retail package liquor sellers to begin sales of their products at 6AM on Sunday to compete with neighboring communities?”

Bunker Hill’s three package liquor retailers are at a competitive disadvantage with Staunton, Benld, and Edwardsville who allow for 6AM Sunday sales while Gillespie permits it at 10AM. Bunker Hill does not allow it until noon. Retail package liquor sales on Sunday beginning at 6AM will capture tax dollars which are currently going to other communities.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that in 2015, 1,584,000 vehicles travel through Bunker Hill per year. It is counter-intuitive and counter-productive as well to turn down even one cent of income from these vehicles and their passengers passing through town.

Tax income from legal businesses is something Bunker Hill cannot afford to turn down. Vote YES for common CENT$.

