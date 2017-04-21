(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

Report to the People #17 by Philip W. Chapman County Board District Three

The purpose of this report is to ensure transparency and to provide information on my efforts on the Madison County Board.

New Douglas Issues: Town Hall: On Monday, April 17 I visited the New Douglas and provided a report on my efforts to solve flooding issues along Rockwell Road and along Fifth Street. I fielded questions from office holders and citizens. We discussed the condemned Habitat for Humanity House. Community Development Visit: On Tuesday April 18, I met with Ms. Christian Poshard Director of Community Development, Mayor June Ridens, New Douglas Clerk Lisa Michnmeyer, and Trustee Barbie Bassett to discuss; (1) grants, (2) flooding issues in the southern portion of town, and, (3) several properties to include the Habitat for Humanity House. Kristen Poshard provided information on how best to acquire grants for flood control in town and from the USDA for farm field flooding around drainage ditches south east of town.

Worden Issues: On April 20, I met with Mayor Preston Hall of Worden and Mr. James Arnold Madison County Community Development to discuss possible projects to bring needed jobs to Worden. Recent information provided at the Model Innovative County event I attended helped me understand Worden’s situation.

Carpenter Issues: I followed up with Director Brandemeyer and Assistant Director Mr. Doucleff of Planning and Development about concerns voiced by citizens on several properties in the Carpenter area.

Article continues after sponsor message

Prairietown Issues: I responded to several citizens’ calls reference concerning a zoning and variance issue. I provided information about what recourse they have as citizens to any proposed variance.

Highland Issues: On Tuesday April 18 I responded to a citizen’s request to visit their property due to storm water issues. I met with Mr. Doucleff of Planning and Development who provided answers to the homeowner’s questions and then provided them to the homeowner.

Grants for District Three: On Wednesday, April 19, the County Board approved Grants impacting District Three totaling $53,037. I voted “yes” on each of the following grants; Village of Grantfork $4,680, Village of Hamel $15,000, Village of New Douglas $15,000, New Douglas Township $5,057, City of Highland $13,300. Many thanks to Clint Jones Chairman and the entire Grant Committee for ensuring needs were met.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.