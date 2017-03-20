(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

Report to the People #13

The purpose of this is to report on my efforts as your District Three County Board Representative. You are my bosses and have a right to know what I’m doing.

Civility in Madison County Politics

Many complain of a lack of civility in national and local politics. The recent alleged attack on County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler led to a number of news stories and opinion pieces. Any attacks on public officials or threats of violence are unacceptable.

I can’t control others but I can control myself. As your District Three Representative I make every effort to show respect to all of my colleagues. I adhere to Robert’s Rules of Order that governs our Board Meetings and Committees. I remain issue oriented on my comments and refrain from questioning the integrity or motives of others. “A house divided against itself can’t stand.” We must work together to make Madison County a better place to live and to work.

County Board Meeting 3-15-17

My “AYE VOTES” included two appointments. I voted AYE for Captain Marc B. McLemore to the 9-11 Commission and for Kristen Poshard for Community Development Director. Captain McLemore boats a distinguished career in law enforcement and shows the sound judgment and maturity needed for planning and during emergencies. He is a do- er! Ms. Poshard functioned as the Community Development Deputy Administrator. She works tirelessly to bring jobs and grants to Madison County. She planned the upcoming Model innovative County program scheduled for April 6-7.

The Board approved my motion that unanimously passed in the Finance Committee for an appropriation of $59,200 for the Child Advocacy Center to build a badly needed interview room. The room will assist with at risk children and families. Many thanks to Finance Chairman Lisa Ciampoli for her great efforts.

Highland Senior Center

On March 18 I met with concerned citizens and Mayor Michaelis and staff about the proposed Senior Citizens Center in Highland. We hope to move this project forward. Many thanks to Elmer Emig for his excellent leadership in this important endeavor.

Administration Building Security

I support Facilities Administrator Rob Schmidt’s drive for a professional review of Administration Building security procedures. From the late 1990’s to present the Facilities Department handed out approximately 400 keys which have been subsequently un accounted for. It’s time for sufficient oversight and for common sense to prevail.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

