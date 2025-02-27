



Letter To The Editor:

ALTON – Ray Strebel, Ward 3 Alderman and candidate for Mayor, released the following statement in response to another shooting in our community:

“I am outraged by the school bus shooting that occurred last night — my thoughts and prayers are with the family and victim involved. This has gone on far too long. For over a decade, we have endured unacceptable crime rates. We have good people living in our neighborhoods, and they should not have to live with the fear of their neighborhood becoming a shooting gallery.

As your mayor, I am committed to building up our community, and with the partnership of our police force and stakeholders in the community, I will form a coalition to put an end to these incidents of violence, especially youth violence. We need a focused approach on prevention to ensure the safety and well-being of our youth and all residents. Leadership must come from the mayor to drive these efforts forward.”

About Ray Strebel: Ray Strebel is a third-generation Alton resident, local leader, and small business owner who will transform our city and end business as usual.



