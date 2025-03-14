Letter To The Editor and To The Residents of Godfrey,

I am expressing my support for Godfrey's current Mayor, Mike McCormick. As a resident of Godfrey, I trust Mayor McCormick with Godfrey's future.

I have had the privilege to work with Mayor McCormick for several years and have seen the passion he shows while serving Godfrey residents.

While I was the Chief of the Alton Police Department, I was able to collaborate with Mayor McCormick on several public safety concerns that related to Alton and Godfrey. Mayor McCormick prioritized the residents of Godfrey, while always seeking logical solutions.

Mayor McCormick has supported public safety, and I have seen the professional relationships he has with area leaders.

In my current role as the Chief Deputy of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, I have seen firsthand Mayor McCormick’s continued strong support of law enforcement. I have seen his professional leadership, his community engagement and strong proponent of Village growth.

Mayor McCormick exhibits trusted experience and professionalism.

In addition to several plans for Village growth, I am honored and excited for the public support Mayor McCormick has shown the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, as it relates to law enforcement services that are provided to Godfrey.

I completely support Mayor McCormick's re-election.

Respectfully,

Marcos Pulido

Godfrey Resident

Chief Deputy (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Retired Chief of Police (Alton Police Department)

