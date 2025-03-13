Letter To The Editor:

ALTON - The City of Alton has made significant strides in infrastructure improvements over the past few years and has ambitious plans for the future. The decisive actions of the Public Works Department, coupled with community engagement, have paved the way for a robust maintenance and improvement strategy that enhances the quality of life for all residents.

Alton Mayor David Goins stated, “Through the efforts of our Public Works Department and particularly our Street Department we have strived to do our best to address infrastructure concerns especially the potholes that have recently been a trouble area throughout the city.”

**Past Accomplishments (2021-Present) **

Since 2021, the City of Alton's Public Works Department has resurfaced approximately 37 streets, with additional work completed on the Homer Adams Parkway, College Ave./Route 140, and Martin Luther King Drive, all managed by the Illinois Department of Transportation. Notably, after the collapse of the Riverview Wall in 2019, extensive efforts were undertaken to restore Riverview Drive, ensuring safe access for residents and visitors alike which the City of Alton which the City of Alton won the Best Regional Project Award for design and implementation from Engineering News Record. Additionally, streets have been resurfaced as part of the Illinois American Stormwater Sewer Separation Project throughout the city, further enhancing our infrastructure. Also bridge repairs/restoration are being done on Brown and Rocksprings as well as the Pebble Creek Bridge on Pebble Creek Drive.

**Current Initiatives**

From December to March 10, 2025, the Street Department has proactively addressed the consequences of winter weather by laying down approximately 88 tons of hot mix to repair potholes caused by the freezing and thawing cycles, compounded by the use of salt during snow and ice events. In tandem with these efforts, the department has successfully collected 1.5 tons of litter, demonstrating a commitment not only to road maintenance but also to keeping our city clean and inviting.

**Future Plans**

Looking ahead, the City of Alton's Public Works Department is excited to announce plans to acquire a second street sweeper, doubling our operational capacity to maintain cleanliness and safety on our streets. Furthermore, we are prioritizing the resurfacing of Fosterburg Road up to the I-255 overpass, a project that addresses ongoing community concerns. We invite our residents to continue sharing their feedback, as we are also collaborating with Alderpersons from each of the seven wards to identify additional streets in need of resurfacing.

**Conclusion**

The City of Alton is dedicated to continually improving our infrastructure to enhance the community's quality of life. These ongoing and future initiatives reflect our commitment to investing in our city now and for generations to come. We encourage residents to stay engaged and share their thoughts as we work together to make Alton a better place.

Public Works Director Mike Parsons stated, “The Public Works Department would like to say thank you to all the citizens who called to report potholes to us for repair and then called back to say thank you for responding to their concerns. We will continue to do our best!”

