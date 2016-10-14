OPINION: Proposition E: The greatest good Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - On November 8, residents in Edwardsville District 7 will be asked to vote on Proposition E. This proposition is not a partisan issue; it is a Utilitarian issue. In Philosophy, we learn that the Utilitarian Principle states making decisions should be based on the greatest good for the greatest number. Proposition E provides the greatest good for the majority of our community. There is not a member of our community that isn’t impacted in some way by this proposition. Property Owners : The value of our property is based on the success of our community and its’ school district. If we moved our houses 15 miles to a new school district, we would see our property values decline tremendously.

The Future: The impact of the budget deficit our District faces may not be readily obvious to those without children in school. However, the fact remains that if the deficit is allowed to continue to increase the tradition of excellence that we've come to know and expect will be put into serious jeopardy. Voting to increase the educational fund this year will shore up the schools to maintain their excellence for your children.

Giving Back: The level of education that you received as a student in District 7 set you above the bar in the state and in the nation; as is evident from our student's ACT/SAT scores and post-graduation attendance at 2 to 4-year institutions. The result of a dwindling educational fund will absolutely be a district that does not have the means to properly educate the attending children to a satisfactory standard. It's time to give back and provide today's students the same level of education you were afforded.

Economic Development: The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area has become a draw for new businesses and new families which support and grow local businesses. A significant number of these families move to our community strictly for the schools. As we all know, our community will only continue to draw new businesses and residents if we can provide the excellent schools that are our community's tradition.

Our Community: A school district that provides an excellent educational program is a benefit to all. It produces productive citizens who in the future become professionals, caregivers, and leaders. We have a civic duty to provide to others what was provided to us. Proposition E is our chance to keep that promise. We, as a community, are the only voice the children have when it comes to preserving their education. They cannot stand up for themselves. When your household is faced with a drastic income change, you spend down your savings, do without, and cut costs. District 7 has done those things over the past decade by reducing operating expenses, depleting cash reserves, refinancing debt, freezing salaries, and eliminating 101 positions. It is time to look for new income sources for "Our Home." Voting Yes on Proposition E on November 8th will see the realization of the "greatest good for the greatest number." Katie Robbersom

Instructor

SIUE Department of Management and Marketing

Instructor

