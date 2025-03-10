ALTON – Today, Madison County Circuit Clerk Patrick McRae and Madison County Auditor David Michael announced their endorsement of Ray Strebel for the 2025 Alton mayoral race. As respected local leaders committed to fiscal responsibility and regional progress, both officials lauded Strebel’s unwavering integrity, demonstrated leadership, and common-sense plans for Alton’s future as the driving forces behind their enthusiastic support.

“Alton needs an innovator,” said Circuit Clerk McRae, “a Mayor with a clear vision who is ready to lead. Ray Strebel is ready to hit the ground running. As you know, Ray has an impressive resume as an entrepreneur, businessman, and in real estate. Alton needs a Mayor like Ray, a family man with a proven record of success. It’s time to send an innovator to the mayor’s seat.”

Auditor David Michael echoed McRae’s sentiments, adding: “With the high cost of living, residents can’t afford for their local government to spend recklessly and waste funds because it’s going to result in tax increases. That’s been the status quo in Alton for too long. When Ray Strebel is elected Mayor, he will restore fiscal responsibility and operate under the guiding principle of doing more with less.”

Strebel welcomed their endorsement. “I’m profoundly grateful to Patrick McRae and David Michael for their endorsements. Their proven dedication to fiscal discipline and regional progress makes their confidence in my campaign especially meaningful as we work to build a stronger, more accountable Alton.”

Patrick McRae and David Michael join Tom Haine’s recent endorsement for Strebel.

A third-generation Alton native, Strebel is a local leader and small business owner who will transform our city and end business as usual. He has built a reputation as an advocate for taxpayers and public safety, spearheading common sense initiatives like a comprehensive pavement management plan and additional police resources. His campaign focuses on revitalizing infrastructure, boosting economic development, and fostering community engagement.

The 2025 Alton mayoral election will take place on April 1. For more information on Ray Strebel’s campaign, visit https://raystrebel.com/ or contact Ray@RayStrebel.com.

