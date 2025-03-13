Letter To The Editor To Voters of the Village of Godfrey:

As your first official Godfrey Village Clerk Pam Whisler, I endorse Susan Robbins for the elected position of Village Clerk in the upcoming Village Election on April 1, 2025. Susan has an impressive knowledge of the issues in the Village of Godfrey. Residents are fortunate to have a hard-working and dedicated person representing them in the office of Village Clerk. After serving more than 24 years as the Supervisor’s Assistant, Deputy Clerk and recently appointed Village Clerk, she clearly has the education and knowledge to excel in the position.

Susan has continued several events in the Village Clerk Office which were established by the first Clerk Office: Mobile Driver’s License; Shred-It Day.

The Village Clerk is the keeper of public records, local election authority, and the liaison between residents and the Village Board. Her desire to see the office function at its highest level is vital.

Susan is the only candidate with the experience and training to successfully hold the Office of Godfrey Village Clerk. I fully support Susan and would ask for your support in keeping her as Godfrey Village Clerk.

Vote for Susan Robbins, Godfrey Village Clerk

Sincerely

Pam Whisler

Retired Godfrey Village Clerk

