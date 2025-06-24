ALTON - Alton is rich in history, visible in its buildings, neighborhoods, and civic fabric. But if we don’t act with urgency, that history will vanish, one structure at a time. The next may be the Mary Jane and Julia Buckmaster House at 1121 State Street in Alton, located in the Christian Hill National Historic District.

On paper, it’s a deteriorating home. But it’s far more than that.

This house tells a story of Alton’s women — a story we can’t afford to lose. Julia Buckmaster, one of its earliest residents, was a civic leader, journalist, and entrepreneur. As president of the Alton Women’s League, she used her voice and influence at a time when women were rarely heard in public life. Her home was not just where she lived — it was where her legacy was built.

That legacy is now in danger.

Following foreclosure, the house was transferred to Fannie Mae. I’ve reached out — by email — to express my interest in taking over the property and relieving them of the $24,000 demolition cost. Despite several follow-ups, I haven’t received a response.

Time is running out. The Alton Historic Commission meets again on July 1, 2025. Without movement by then, they’ll likely approve the demolition permit.

I understand the neighborhood’s frustration. The house has been a source of repeated concerns — vandalism, trespassing, and blight. I don’t dismiss those realities. But I urge us not to take it out on the house.

These issues point to broader problems we must address as a community: vacancy, disinvestment, and lack of long-term tools to intervene before demolition becomes the only option.

Article continues after sponsor message

That’s why I’m working to launch Riverbend Renewal; a nonprofit initiative focused on proactively preserving Alton’s historic homes. Our aim is to create a network of professionals and advocates who can work together to identify, stabilize, and restore vulnerable properties — before they’re too far gone. This house sparked that effort, but the mission goes far beyond one address.

Saving this house isn’t just about bricks and mortar. It’s about honoring Alton’s identity and lifting up the untold stories of the people — especially the women — who shaped it. We lose that history at our own expense.

I come from a long line of stubborn women. I’m not giving up. But I can’t do it alone.

Here’s how you can help:

Attend the Alton Historic Commission meeting on July 1, 2025

Contact your alderperson to share support for saving 1121 State Street

Want to get involved or learn more? Email me directly at riverbendrenewal@outlook.com

Let’s not lose another piece of who we are. Let’s build something lasting, together.

- Yvette Paris

President, Louer Facility Planning, Inc.

Founder, Riverbend Renewal

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: