ALTON - As I step down from my role as Ward 7 Alderman, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on my time in office and express my strong support for Mayor David Goins’ continued leadership. Serving on the City Council has given me a firsthand look at the challenges our city faces and the critical decisions required to move Alton forward.

Over the past several years, Mayor Goins has worked diligently to stabilize the city’s finances, foster economic growth, and take the long-overdue step of developing a city-wide strategic plan—something Alton has not had since 2003. His leadership has been defined by fiscal responsibility, proactive decision-making, and a willingness to collaborate with businesses, developers, and state and federal officials to bring meaningful opportunities to Alton.

One of Mayor Goins' most significant accomplishments is launching the process to develop a comprehensive strategic plan. A strategic plan serves as a roadmap for a city’s future, ensuring that decision-making is clear, intentional, and aligned with the needs of residents, businesses, and stakeholders. For years, Alton has operated without this critical framework, forcing city leaders to react to problems rather than plan for long-term growth and sustainability.

Mayor Goins' first term has been marked by navigating major challenges without the benefit of an updated comprehensive long-term plan to rely on. He has had to respond to unforeseen crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure failures like the sinkhole, mudslides along the bluffs, population decline, and the rise in homelessness. Despite these challenges, he has remained steady, working to address these pressing issues while simultaneously laying the groundwork for Alton’s future.

A well-crafted strategic plan, with input from community stakeholders, will provide a cohesive framework for economic development, infrastructure improvements, public safety, and overall quality of life. It will improve government efficiency by ensuring resources are allocated where they are needed most. I am confident that under Mayor Goins’ leadership, this plan will be forward-thinking and built to last—but only if he is given the opportunity to complete the work he has started. Unfortunately, strong leadership often becomes a target for criticism, and I have witnessed firsthand the political attacks in this election.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rumors, accusations, and political grandstanding may be part of the game for some, but they do nothing to move Alton forward. Mayor Goins, however, has refused to be drawn into negativity. Instead, he has responded with grace, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to serving the people of Alton. He has stood firm in his principles, never allowing political distractions to take precedence over the real work of governing.

As someone who works in the public sector, I understand firsthand how critical it is for leaders to trust their employees to do the jobs they were hired to do. Micromanagement stifles progress, discourages innovation, and leads to an unmotivated workforce. True leadership — especially at the mayoral level — creates an environment where employees feel empowered to succeed, which in turn benefits the entire city. One of Mayor Goins’ greatest strengths is his ability to identify and support competent, knowledgeable leaders in key positions. By placing trust in his team, he has allowed city departments to operate more efficiently and effectively, leading to better services for residents and a government that runs more smoothly and responsively. He doesn’t micromanage — he leads. That is the mark of a true public servant who values the expertise of city employees and understands how to build a strong, capable administration that works for the people of Alton.

Above all, Mayor Goins has led with integrity and an unwavering dedication to the well-being of Alton’s residents. He listens, he engages, and he acts in the best interest of the city. The respect he has earned throughout the community speaks to his character and his ability to govern with wisdom and fairness. As I transition out of my role, I do so with full confidence that Mayor Goins is the right person to continue leading Alton forward. His steady leadership has already made a difference, and with four more years, Alton will be even stronger under his vision and commitment.

Dave Gan

Outgoing Ward 7 Alderman

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: