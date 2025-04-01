Letter To The Editor:

ALTON – As we stand on the brink of an important election day, I want to reach out to the extraordinary citizens of Alton. The upcoming election on April 1, 2025, provides us with a vital opportunity to shape the future of our beloved community. Your voice matters, and your vote is the key to driving our progress forward.

It has been my privilege to serve as your Mayor, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together. My commitment to fiscal responsibility, community engagement, and public safety remains unwavering. We have faced challenges, but together we have transformed them into opportunities for growth.

**A Record of Progress**

In my first term, we made significant strides that have not only stabilized our economy but have also enriched the lives of our residents:

- **Financial Resilience:** Together, we turned a $3.8 million deficit into a $7.7 million surplus, enhancing our city’s credit rating and securing a brighter economic future.

- **Enhanced Public Safety:** We prioritized the safety of our community by increasing police presence and implementing body-worn cameras, leading to a decrease in crime rates and fostering a sense of security for all.

- **Economic Growth:** By establishing a new business district, we attracted major retailers like Marshalls, Five Below, and Ulta Beauty, creating jobs and revitalizing our local economy.

** Infrastructure Improvements: Significant infrastructure improvements have enhanced the quality of life in Alton. To date, 37 streets have been revitalized as well as sidewalks across the city, improving accessibility for residents and visitors. Notably, the repair of the Riverview Wall demonstrates my commitment to preserving and enhancing our city’s essential infrastructure.

- **Youth Empowerment:** Our initiatives, including an expanded Summer Employment Program and partnership with UNICEF to make Alton a Child-Friendly City, demonstrate our commitment to nurturing the next generation.

**Why I’m Asking for Your Support**

I stand before you not just as your Mayor but as a dedicated public servant who has spent 25 years in the Alton Police Department and 20 years as pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. My life has been devoted to serving this community, and I have always strived to be present and engaged.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I need your support to continue the initiatives we've started,” I believe. “I am committed to transparency and accessibility, and together, we can build on the progress we've made.”

**A Vision for the Future**

If re-elected, my goals include:

- **Continued Financial Stability:** I will ensure we maintain our budget surplus and build on our financial accountability.

- **Infrastructure Improvements:** We will upgrade essential city infrastructure and public works to enhance the quality of life for all residents.

- **Public Safety Initiatives:** I will continue to prioritize the safety of our community, making Alton a safer place for everyone.

- **Economic Development:** We will focus on revitalizing our downtown and riverfront areas, attracting businesses and boosting tourism.

As we approach Election Day, I urge you to make your voice count. Every vote is crucial, and your participation is essential to ensuring our city’s continued progress. Please join me in shaping Alton’s future by casting your ballot on April 1, 2025, between 6 AM and 7 PM.

Let’s forge a brighter future together. Thank you for your support!

Sincerely,

Mayor David Goins

Mayor of Alton, IL

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: