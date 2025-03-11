Letter To The Editor:

Hello everyone. I am excited to announce my support and endorsement for Lauren Wilson as Alton City Clerk.

She knows what it takes to successfully run the Alton City Clerk’s Office. She assumed the role of City Clerk while also doing her job as Deputy Clerk for a significant period of time.

She has exceptional customer service skills. She has the skills to work effectively with the City officials and each office at City Hall.

Lauren has the knowledge, skills, and expertise to be the most qualified, efficient, and effective Alton City Clerk. Please consider your vote for Alton City Clerk on April 1, 2025.

Mary T. Boulds

