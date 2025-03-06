Dear Editor:

It is my pleasure to wholeheartedly endorse Mayor Mike McCormick for re-election as Godfrey Mayor. As a Godfrey resident, I have seen first-hand Mayor McCormick’s dedication and love for the Godfrey community.

I was reminded of his dedication and creative management this weekend when I attended Coffee with the Mayor.

The owner of the Ranch House reminded everyone there of the Mayor’s COVID-19 voucher program that infused more than $800,000 to support local small businesses and assist Godfrey families at a very difficult time. This voucher allowed a family to buy a voucher for a local restaurant or business at half the normal price. The rest of the voucher was paid for by the Village of Godfrey out of the Village Business District Fund. The family benefited from the reduced cost and the business benefited from business that may have been lost due to COVID. The owner of the Ranch House said this program allowed her to put people back to work at a time when many restaurants in other towns were shuttering their doors.

This type of creative and caring leadership has served Godfrey well and I urge the residents of Godfrey to re-elect Mike McCormick on April 1. If you want to talk to the Mayor and have any questions or issues for him, he is having another Coffee with the Mayor at 10:00 a.m. on March 15 at the Ranch House. I know I found it informative, and I think you will too.

Sincerely,

Linda Ogden

Madison County Board District 7

