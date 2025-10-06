Letter To The Editor:

As President of the NAACP Edwardsville Branch, I write today with a burdened heart and a firm resolve. Whether one agrees or disagrees with the political activist who was recently assassinated, or with the two political lawmakers who were executed in their own home in Minnesota, one undeniable truth remains: they were human beings. Their lives mattered.

And just as we continue to call the names of many others who were cut down before their time, we are reminded that every life, regardless of race, creed, political affiliation, religious beliefs, or sexual orientation, carries inherent dignity. Humanity does not become negotiable based on political affiliation, personal conviction, or social standing.

We must bring that same energy for justice, compassion, and truth to every corner of our communities and nation. Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our democracy, but the greater principle is this: every person deserves the right to live, to be heard, and to be treated with dignity.

I understand that some are asking, “Where was this energy when others were unlawfully killed?” That question is fair, and it reflects the pain of communities who have too often felt ignored. But let us be clear: grief and the defense of humanity are not limited resources. Mourning one life does not diminish another. Appreciating and respecting our differences should compel us to stand united against violence, no matter who it claims.

Article continues after sponsor message

This does not give license to incite race wars, nor should it be twisted into an excuse for hate crimes. True justice is not about vengeance or division, it is about honoring the God given dignity of every human being. As a Christian, I am reminded that every person is created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27). This means that their lives are sacred, not because of individual opinions or positions, but because of the divine imprint upon them.

Jesus Himself commanded us to love our neighbors as ourselves (Mark 12:31), and that love must extend even to those with whom we disagree. When we fail to honor life, we dishonor the very God who gave it. The NAACP has always stood for justice without compromise.

We call on all people of conscience to recognize the sacredness of life and to channel their voices, their platforms, and their energy toward protecting humanity and caring for those who remain after the life of a loved one is taken. We will hold each human life in high regard because when any life is disregarded, the humanity of us all is diminished.

Sincerely, President Traci S. Daniels,

NAACP Edwardsville Branch

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: