Letter To The Editor:

My name is John Barry Julian. I have known Mayor Mike McCormick since 1976 when I moved into the house next door to his. Mayor McCormick was a good neighbor so I was not surprised to see what an excellent Mayor he is. Mayor McCormick was a local business owner/operator for many years by owning an IMO’S pizza franchise. He ran his business well, managed his money and ultimately sold the franchise and retired.

After retiring Mayor McCormick entered the world of politics. If my memory is correct he served as a Godfrey Trustee for several terms then decided to run for Mayor. He was elected Mayor. During the time he has been Mayor Mike McCormick has done an admirable job of managing the city of Godfrey. He has shown fiscal responsibility and good business sense and Godfrey has flourished.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor McCormick is getting things done for Godfrey. He is constantly looking out for taxpayer’s best interests and is doing the job for love not just to get a salary. Just look at how the parks have grown, the corn maze, the new fire house and the new businesses opening in Godfrey!

I am a lifelong Democrat but I am proud to have Mayor McCormick as my friend. I can’t vote for him simply because I don’t live in Godfrey but I urge all of you who live in Godfrey to get out and vote for MIKE McCORMICK for Mayor as history shows he is the best person for the job.

- Judge Barry Julian (Retired)

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: