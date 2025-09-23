GRANITE CITY - Granite City has always been a steel town. Its factories and workers are the heartbeat of our community - providing strong union jobs that support families and fuel the local economy. That’s why the recent decision to continue steel slab production at Granite City Works (GCW) is more than good news - it’s a victory for the Metro East.

Earlier this month, U.S. Steel announced plans to halt slab production at GCW. The impact would have been devastating: hundreds of workers and their families thrown into uncertainty and a community shaken. We knew we had to act.

Our fight to protect these jobs has been ongoing. In 2018, President Trump visited GCW and pledged to revive American steel manufacturing—a promise that led to new tariffs on foreign steel, the return of hundreds of good-paying manufacturing jobs, and the restart of blast furnace B.

But in 2023, GCW faced another blow when primary operations were indefinitely idled. Since then, we’ve worked relentlessly, advocating by sending letters, meeting with officials, and engaging directly with company leaders to keep GCW alive.

In June, we urged President Trump to include GCW in Nippon Steel’s investment plans. When we learned in September that slab production was set to end, we doubled down and contacted Trump administration officials, explored state solutions, and rallied local stakeholders.

Thanks to the decisive intervention of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick using the “golden share” to hold U.S. Steel accountable, slab production will continue. Secretary Lutnick’s leadership, and his direct engagement with CEO Dave Burritt, delivered a win for our workers and our region.

This outcome proves what persistence, partnership, and community advocacy can achieve. But our work isn’t done. We remain focused on securing long-term protections for GCW and ensuring it remains a pillar of American manufacturing for years to come.

We’ve offered to meet with Secretary Lutnick to discuss these concerns. While we’re happy to travel to Washington, our invitation stands for him to visit Granite City and see firsthand the impact these decisions have on real families and the vital work being done here.

Granite City works because its people work. And together, we’ll keep fighting for every job, every family, and every future in our community.

Senator Erica Harriss – 56th District

Representative Amy Elik – 111th District

