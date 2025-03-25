Letter to the Editor:

Godfrey has been so blessed to have Mike McCormick as Mayor. Mike has set the bar very high for those aspiring to fill his shoes. He has brought the Village the lowest taxes in the county while expanding our quality of life.

Godfrey is safe, peaceful, and a lovely place to live and work and raise a family. And he did all this while refusing a salary increase!

The best news of all is that Mike McCormick is running for re-election. Please join me in voting for Mike McCormick for Mayor of Godfrey so he can continue to work for the good of all citizens.

Thank you.

Sue Goers

Active participant in the Godfrey community

