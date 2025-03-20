Letter To The Editor:

Dear Voting Citizens of Alton,

I am writing this letter to joyfully endorse Mayor David Goins for re-election to a second term as Mayor of Alton. I have had the pleasure of knowing Mayor Goins for many years, dating back to his time as a dedicated police officer in our community. His commitment to public service has always been evident, and it has been a privilege to serve alongside him on the Alton School District Board of Education.

During his first term as mayor, David has demonstrated exemplary leadership, addressing the needs and concerns of our community with professionalism and integrity. David came into office facing a financial deficit, bank reconciliations not up to date and the challenge of whether or not payroll could be made. He was able to turn the financial deficit into a surplus, bring the bank reconciliations up to date and reverse the worry of making payroll. David had to come in and stabilize the city’s finances before he could really start addressing the needs of the community. Once he got the city’s finances in order then he was able to begin the process of truly serving the needs of the community.

He is a man who truly embodies the spirit of public service and places the needs of the people of Alton above all else. His approachable nature and willingness to listen have fostered a sense of trust and respect among residents.

Mayor Goins has made significant strides in enhancing the quality of life in Alton. From improving public safety initiatives to implementing community development programs, his vision for a vibrant and thriving city is one that deserves continued support. His unwavering dedication to high moral standards and ethical governance sets a benchmark for all leaders.

I have witnessed firsthand how he balances the complexities of leadership while ensuring that community voices are heard and valued. David Goins is not just a mayor; he is a champion for our community, and it is this passion that inspires me to support his candidacy wholeheartedly.

In conclusion, I strongly urge the residents of Alton to re-elect David Goins as their mayor. His proven track record, commitment to our community, and high ethical standards make him the right choice for continuing to lead Alton into a bright future.

Sincerely,

George Terry

Retired Vice President of Student Life at Lewis & Clark Community College and active Alton community leader.

