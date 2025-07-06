Food sizzling on the grill is one of the classic sounds of summer — right up there with kids splashing in sprinklers and the crack of a bat at the ballpark.

That sizzling can also be a good stand-in for how we might feel outside on a sweltering day.

With a little planning, though, we can make our time in the sun feel cooler and more comfortable — and much better for our skin.

“Any amount of tan, and certainly sunburn, represents damage to the DNA of our skin cells,” said Dr. Aubriana McEvoy, a dermatologist at WashU Medicine in St. Louis. “And the more sun people get over their lives, the more of a chance there is for damaged cells to turn into skin cancer, which can affect our quality of life and, in some cases, the length of our lives.”

Too much sun can also lead to wrinkles, coarse skin and discoloration, making our skin look older than it is, she added.

Some simple steps can go a long way toward lowering the risk of skin cancer while keeping our skin looking healthier as well. And everyone can benefit, from those with fair skin to those with darker skin.

Sunscreen is a great place to start. Choose one with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) 30 or higher and be sure to use a generous amount, about an ounce for an adult at the pool — reapplying every couple hours. There are a lot of sunscreen options these days, so try out a number of them to find one you and your family like.

“My favorite sunscreen is the one you will wear,” McEvoy said.

Clothes are another way to stay sun-safe. Long-sleeved shirts, pants and wide-brimmed hats do a great job covering skin and don’t need to be reapplied like sunscreen. And there are many inexpensive, lightweight options that are specifically made to protect from the sun and that have their own rating, called Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF). As with sunscreens, the higher the UPF number, the greater the protection.

The combination of clothes and shade from trees or sun shelters can be particularly important for kids. Sunscreen is not recommended for children under 6 months old. And older kids can be so active that it can be hard to keep them well-covered in sunscreen, McEvoy added.

Shade and lightweight, loose-fitting clothes can also help with staying cool and feeling good on a hot day summer day. And it’s hard to overstate the importance of drinking enough water. It can be easy to get behind on our hydration, especially on a fun-filled outing with family and friends. Try to keep a bottle close by filled with plain water or low-sugar sports drink mix. Make it as easy as possible for you and your family to stay hydrated.

For many of us, summer is the best time of year, in no small part because we get to spend so much time enjoying long days and warm weather outside. And that’s an important part of life, McEvoy feels. Also important, of course, is doing so safely and healthfully.

When asked for one of her favorite tricks for staying cool and sun-safe in summer heat, she replied:

“If I’m at the playground or park with my kids, I’ll wear a sun-protective shirt and just wet it down. That keeps me way cooler and protects me from the sun.”

