Letter To The Editor:

I am proud to endorse Mayor Goins for re-election as Mayor of Alton. Over the past few years, Mayor Goins has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to our community. It took him several years, beginning in 2021, to clean up the financial mess he inherited. There was no way to allocate funds for necessary street repairs and infrastructure improvements until the city’s finances were stabilized. After more than two years of hard work, he has successfully turned our city's financial situation around.

It would not be fair to deny him another term, as he needs the opportunity to continue implementing his vision for better streets, improved infrastructure, and enhanced economic development for Alton.

In addition to his financial accomplishments, Mayor Goins has made a significant impact during his first term. He has transformed our city's deficit into a remarkable $7 million surplus and has overseen more road repairs than any previous administration. His commitment to being present at various community functions demonstrates his dedication to the citizens of Alton.

Mayor Goins is the only candidate who has run an upright campaign—one that has been clean and respectful. His noble conduct towards his opponents speaks volumes about his integrity. It is this integrity that makes him the best candidate for Alton Mayor.

I have known Mayor Goins as a man of God with high moral ethics, and I firmly believe he is the best candidate to lead Alton into the future. His compassion for serving all citizens, coupled with his achievements thus far and his vision for what’s to come, make him the ideal choice for re-election.

As someone who has served our community for over 24 years as a board member and former president of the Illinois Association of County Board Members and Commissioners (IACBM), I wholeheartedly support Mayor Goins. Let’s continue to build a better future for Alton together.

- Michael Holliday Sr., former president of the Illinois Association of County Board Members and Commissioners

