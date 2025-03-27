Letter to the Editor:

I am urging all residents of Godfrey to vote for Mayor Mike McCormick on Tuesday, April 1.

As County Board Chairman, I speak to Mike on a regular basis. I know I can always count on him to work collaboratively with the County for what is best for Godfrey and what is best for Madison County. He is tireless in his pursuit of making Godfrey a great place to live and work.

Prior to my election as Chairman, I served as Madison County Treasurer. In that role I learned that you always must watch the bottom line. Nobody does a better job of that than Mayor Mike McCormick.

The Village of Godfrey has the LOWEST municipal property taxes in all of Madison County, with a smaller government and NO municipal debt. This is a huge accomplishment that impacts your tax bills.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, Mayor McCormick consolidated the Village and the Township several years ago, which eliminated wasteful spending on politicians and extra administration and lowered your property taxes. Many of Madison County’s communities still pay both.

Mike McCormick is and always will be a hands-on, full-time Mayor. He is always accessible to me, to county employees and especially to the residents of Godfrey. Let’s keep a good partnership going and vote for Mike McCormick on Tuesday, April 1.

Sincerely,

Chris Slusser

Madison County Board Chairman

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: