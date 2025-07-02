Letter to Editor/Opinion:

Submitted by: - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL

HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, IL

Medicaid funding cuts: a threat to our communities and our rural hospitals. As a leader of a rural hospital committed to serving our community, I wanted to express my continued concerns about the proposed Medicaid cuts currently in front of Congress.

These changes would have a devastating impact on the patients we serve and the hospitals, like us, that they rely on for care. The legislation threatens access to health care for millions of Americans, especially in our rural areas who may be our friends, family and neighbors who rely on Medicaid and other safety net services for their basic health needs.

The legislation, known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” would harm critical health and social safety net programs, especially the Medicaid, insurance coverages in the Affordable Care Act, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), all of which provide meaningful support to the lives of many.

According to Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy, in Bond County, home to HSHS Holy Family Hospital, 47% of children are covered by Medicaid. In Clinton County, home to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital – Breese, 41% of children are covered by Medicaid. In Madison County, home to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital – Highland, 37% of children are covered by Medicaid.

Article continues after sponsor message

In St. Clair County, home to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 42% of children are covered by Medicaid.

And, according to KFF polling of adults who currently are insured through Medicaid, “More than half say it would be “very difficult” to afford their prescription medications (68%), afford to see a health care provider (59%) or get and pay for another form of coverage insurance coverage (56%) if they lost Medicaid.”

Our HSHS hospitals will also feel the impact if this bill passes. Rural hospitals like ours are the backbone of community care. We are already dealing with staff shortages, post-pandemic financial strain and thin margins.

As nonprofit, Catholic health providers, we are not profit-driven, but we must remain financially stable to fulfill our mission of healing. The Medicaid changes currently under consideration would also make this increasingly difficult. In Illinois, Medicaid accounts for 24% of all inpatient hospital admissions.

According to the Association of Health Care Professionals, freezing state-directed Medicaid payments and reducing the provider tax rate would cost hospitals an additional $42.4 billion in uncompensated care due to reduced insurance coverage and lower reimbursements.

This would be especially harmful to rural facilities, where Medicaid often covers a disproportionate share of patient expenses. As a Catholic health care system and member of the Catholic Hospital Association (CHA), we stand on the belief that health care is a fundamental human right and are committed to providing quality, affordable and accessible health care for all.

I strongly believe this legislation would prevent many in our communities from receiving basic health services and it will also threaten the survival of the rural hospitals that are often their only source of care.

Chris Klay President and CEO, HSHS Southern Illinois Market

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: