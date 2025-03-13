Letter to the Editor:

I’m writing this letter to clarify some things.

I am your City Clerk and have been for four years now. Did I become ill? Yes. Did my Deputy Clerk, who was appointed by me, have to step in and fulfill my duties while I was out? Yes. That is what is expected of any Deputy.

My health was critical; I almost died twice. But did I ever forget about my job? No. When I got home from the hospital, all I did was work hard to get healthy so I could return to the office of the City Clerk.

I was finally released to come back to work in January of 2024. I was so ready to get back to work. That first day of my return, I stayed the whole day and have not missed a day due to my health nor have I missed any Committee of the Whole or Council meetings.

I do not view my prior illness as a weakness. I view my recovery as proof of my strength and resilience to get through, as this was the worst time of my life, but I’ve been back working at 100% since January 2024.

- Cheryl Ingle

