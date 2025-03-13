Letter To The Editor:

The residents of Alton are lucky to have Cheryl Ingle as their City Clerk and would be wise to reelect her for a second term.

I had the great pleasure of working with Cheryl Ingle in the City’s Community Development Department for several years. Prior to that, I was aware of Cheryl’s friendly disposition and her willingness to help anyone in need, but it wasn’t until I worked alongside her that I became truly aware of her intelligence, vast knowledge and dedication to the City of Alton.

Cheryl’s technical expertise regarding government guidelines, her ability to work on complicated budgets, and her immense number of personal contacts were a huge benefit to our department. These skills, abilities and relationships are what have led her through a successful first term as City Clerk.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cheryl possesses all the traits that make someone a great public servant: she has a desire to work for the good of the people of the City of Alton, she is smart, she is hardworking, she has strong values, and she is a team player. Cheryl also has a substantial amount of prior experience, beginning her public service career in the City Clerk’s office nearly 30 years ago.

I have complete confidence in Cheryl Ingle’s ability to continue to efficiently run the City Clerk’s office. She has already proven that she has what it takes to do the job. I strongly urge you to vote for Cheryl in the upcoming election.

Sincerely,

Rita Backstrom

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: