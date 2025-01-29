Opinion: Centerstone Reports Record Demand For Behavioral Health Services Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. A reflection from David C. Guth, Jr., Centerstone CEO: "Each year, I have the distinct pleasure of reflecting on our organization’s accomplishments and the opportunities that lie before us. This is a time to honor our dedicated team of professionals and express gratitude to our patients for trusting us with their care. We are truly at an inflection point within the behavioral health profession – enjoying bipartisan support, a tremendous reduction in stigma, and an unbelievable increase in demand for care, while also facing the impact of epidemics regarding opioid addiction and deaths by suicide. I’m immensely grateful to our teams who have effectively and compassionately navigated this past year, in which we have experienced more demand for mental health services than ever before. This ever-increasing demand, coupled with a challenging labor market, has created a tough situation for our industry, yet our staff has pulled together and supported patients and each other in remarkable ways. The science of care has improved for most of the conditions we treat, and Centerstone’s Institute for Clinical Excellence and Innovation is focused on the ongoing development of simulation training and artificial intelligence-driven tools that help us train our clinical staff to be better equipped to treat patients. We are moving toward greater precision in care, giving patients peace of mind knowing their providers are skilled in the most effective evidence-based practices. Through Centerstone’s Patient Safety Organization, we are telling our story of being absolutely committed to patient safety and leading everything we do with quality. We are part of a premier network of organizations around the country who share the same intention about patient safety and we are sharing best practices across a broader network. It’s been a marvelous way to collaborate and learn from each other. Thanks to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our national policy team, I am proud to share Centerstone has continued to enjoy a reputation as a trusted resource for our nation’s leaders in Washington D.C. As lawmakers and policymakers tackle the complex and pressing mental health and substance use challenges impacting communities across the country, they are increasingly looking to Centerstone for valuable guidance and expertise to help shape thoughtful and effective solutions. As we march into a new season within our organization, we have identified several goals that will help us continue leading the behavioral health profession on all fronts. The opportunities that lie before us are significant, but so is the commitment of our team members, our patients, our donors, and our community partners. I’m certain the best is yet to be!" David C. Guth, Jr.

Chief Executive Officer The life-changing, life-saving work Centerstone delivers requires a blend of resources, fierce dedication, time, and strong relationships within the organization and with the communities we serve. Over its 60-plus year history, Centerstone has grown into one of the nation’s largest nonprofit behavioral health systems, which provides care to nearly 110,000 people of all ages across the country each year. Centerstone’s story started in 1955 with the founding of our Behavioral Health Hospital & Addiction Center, which at that time was known as Manatee Glens. In the nearly seven decades since its founding, all of the organizations listed below, whose services span the full behavioral health continuum, have come together under one shared mission, vision, and name. By coming together, Centerstone has maximized resources to expand access to critically important mental health care, thereby creating one of the most unique behavioral health organizations in the country. Centerstone’s growth has been intentional and we have carefully considered how we can best serve our patients and communities before moving forward. As we have extended our reach, we have connected with partner organizations, community leaders, and other stakeholders to determine the best pathways to care for our patients, provide resources for our staff, and make meaningful contributions to our communities. Center for Behavioral Health Columbia Area Mental Health Center Dede Wallace Center Dunn Mental Health Center Elam Mental Health Services The Fellowship House Harriet Cohn Guidance Center Highland Rim Mental Health Center Johnson Nichols Health Clinic Luton Mental Health Services Manatee Glens Not Alone Quinco Behavioral Health Systems Southern Illinois Regional Social Services Stepping Stones Supportive Systems The H Group Wellspring Resources Centerstone’s reach extends across communities nationwide, providing a strong continuum of mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Each highlight below is a landmark, from launching new programs that expanded our reach to celebrating growth fueled by community support. Our Accomplishments Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health Platinum Level Certification Recognized nationally by Mental Health America for exceeding workplace practices and standards that promote worker mental health and well-being. 2023 Military Times Best for Vets Designation Recognized by Military Times Magazine as one of the best organizations supporting military-connected employment programs. Grants Secured $42,813,333 in federal grant funding to support patient care throughout our multi-state footprint. Therapeutic Foster Care Program Served 260 children, with 97 new admissions, 19 adoptions, and 53 reunifications. New Recovery Transitional Housing Sites Opened two sites in Columbus and Richmond, Indiana, funded by state and federal opioid settlement dollars. CCBHC Designation Received Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic demonstration site designation in Indiana and Illinois. Health Home Model Launch Launched in West Frankfort, Carbondale, and Marion, Illinois, providing essential community-based services for adults with serious mental illness. Simulation Learning Expansion Added 18 courses to our library, bringing the total to 31 courses. Over the past year, 1,822 courses were completed. Research and Grants Centerstone’s Institute engaged in 13 research projects, completed evaluations for more than 58 grants, and interviewed over 17,000 participants. First Responders Mental Health Services Partnered with First Responders Children’s Foundation to provide free mental health services for children of Tennessee first responders. Crisis Stabilization Unit Began construction on a new Crisis Stabilization Unit in Clarksville, Tennessee, set to open in 2025. Tennessee Governor’s Every Child Program Selected as an inaugural member of a statewide initiative focused on foster care, recruitment, retention, and family transitions. SAMHSA Treatment Drug Court Grant Awarded $4,000,000 over five years to expand substance use disorder treatment capacity in adult drug courts in Fayetteville, Tennessee. Life;Story 5K/10K Walk and Run Hosted more than 1,000 participants at Centerstone’s Annual Life;Story 5K/10K Walk and Run events in Florida and Illinois raising $206,576 to support suicide prevention. FLIGHT Program Launch Initiated a program for adults with substance use disorders in Charlotte and Collier counties, Florida. Impact Reports You’re invited to review our community impact reports from the past year. These reports outline the powerful work we do and how our dedicated team makes a positive impact with their life-changing, life-saving work. Indiana Impact Report Tennessee Impact Report Illinois Impact Report Florida Impact Report Foundation Impact Report Military Services Impact Report Institute Impact Report Although the road to mental health and recovery can come with twists and turns, Centerstone patient stories highlight the outcomes of the journey. Through these stories, we can better understand the courage, strength, and determination our patients experience when choosing a path to hope and healing. We invite you to listen to these inspirational stories from Centerstone patients in their own words. Brandy’s Story Brandy’s childhood wasn’t easy, but thankfully her foster mom knew how to get her the help she needed when she started experiencing mental health challenges as a teen. Living with bipolar disorder, Brandy has come to Centerstone for more than 30 years to get medication, therapy, and support. Through the care and support she’s gotten at Centerstone over the years, Brandy has been able to successfully raise her family as a mother and grandmother. “The people I deal with at Centerstone know me very well. They’ve always been more like a family to me. They’re genuine,” she says. Kimberly’s Story Kimberly is a U.S. Army veteran who suffered gradual hearing loss after a combat incident, but her PTSD came from a violent and traumatic relationship with her ex-husband. To cope with her relationship challenges, she began to increasingly consume alcohol. After nearly losing her life, Kimberly came to the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone. “I knew I was dying, and so I decided to get help,” she said. Kimberly says it was hard, but that it was the best decision she ever made and now that she is sober she has found herself once again. She reminds others “If I can do it deaf, it’s worth the work.” Michael’s Story Michael loves making hip-hop and gospel music, but a few years ago, a diagnosis of schizophrenia left him unsure on how to manage his symptoms. “It just hit me out of the blue and I didn’t know what was going on,” he explains. Through the services and supports Michael has received from Centerstone, including medication and therapy, he is now able to concentrate on caring for his daughter, making new music, and focusing on his goals. “Centerstone has a lot of resources to get you right, and everyone there has a beautiful spirit,” he says. More Patient Stories Visit centerstone.org/centerstone-stories to hear more from our patients. Over the last fiscal year, Centerstone has continued its efforts at the federal level advocating for policy solutions that advance the best science of mental health care while increasing access for patients. Through our advocacy work, we have secured ongoing funding and bipartisan support in the fiscal year 2024 federal budget for core grant areas ranging from CCBHCs, to substance use disorder treatments, to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. This past year, even though most of Centerstone’s core priorities saw modest increases in the federal budget, it was seen as a victory because it was a budget year in which the federal government sought decreases in spending across many federal accounts. The fact that behavioral health was not impacted speaks to the ongoing bipartisan support in Washington, D.C. and to our incredible ongoing advocacy, which is significantly supported by our board members and Council of National Policy Advisors. There have been many advocacy “wins” over the last year that will not only benefit patients at Centerstone, but those seeking mental health care services across the nation. Excitingly, after many years of state and federal CCBHC advocacy work, we received the incredible news that select Centerstone clinics in both Indiana and Illinois will be joining the federal demonstration program. This means those clinic operations will have access to a new reimbursement model that more comprehensively covers the cost of delivering evidence-based care. The video below shares more about the CCBHC delivery care model and how it will impact Centerstone patients and communities. Another policy achievement in the mental health space starts in 2026, when states will no longer be able to terminate Medicaid coverage for individuals who are incarcerated. Medicaid coverage upon release from incarceration is a critical step in reducing the revolving door for this population and ensuring access to treatment and social supports prior to release. This effort was supported by many in the provider community as well as the National Sheriff’s Association. Over this past year, Centerstone continued to host sitting members of U.S. Congress and their staff as well as federal agency leaders at our facilities, allowing us to show firsthand how we are delivering care that changes people’s lives. In fact, one of these tours was so impactful that a member of Congress referenced Centerstone during a speech on the U.S. House floor. We also hosted three Centerstone Hill Days in Washington D.C., where our Centerstone leaders met in-person with their elected officials and staff to educate them about our services, our policy and funding priorities, as well as hear their concerns. Finally, Centerstone’s Council of National Policy Advisors, a committee comprised of board members and community stakeholders, continues to engage in advocacy on our behalf. Through our cumulative national policy and advocacy efforts, we continue to position Centerstone as a trusted subject matter expert and resource for both lawmakers and federal agencies. Lauren Conaboy

Vice President, National Policy Support Policy Solutions Visit centerstone.org/national-policy to hear more about how Centerstone advocates for policy solutions. Our By the Numbers highlights are the scenic overlooks on our journey, the points where we take time to pull over and take in how far we’ve traveled in the last year. But also, just like exit numbers that indicate the right direction, Centerstone’s numbers shine the headlights on where we can focus our resources moving forward. We are proud of our numbers because each one tells a story of brave decisions, compassionate care, and life-changing work. Annual Revenue: $0 Up 13.99% since last year Number of Staff: 0 Up 7.94% since last year Total # of Services Provided: 0 Patients Served: 0 Number of Schools Served: 0 Up 14.08% since last year Number of 988 Inquiries Managed: 0 Network Therapists Nationwide: 0 Veterans and Military Family Members Served: 0 Foster Care Children Served: 0 Centerstone has stayed the course as we, and many other healthcare organizations, navigate workforce shortages, economic uncertainty, and inflationary pressures. We continue to proactively mitigate any financial hurdles and leadership is making decisions that support our staff members and our organization. Together, we’ll keep driving toward a future where we’re thriving on the road ahead! Carol Bean

Chief Financial Officer Revenue

by Payer Type Revenue

by Payer Type Revenue

by Service Line Revenue

by Service Line In the past year, Centerstone’s Military Services has continued to meet the need for mental health in our military community with resources through our nationwide network of providers. Centerstone’s Military Service’s team is comprised of culturally competent clinicians and other professionals who understand the unique challenges experienced by members of the United States Armed Forces and their families. Each day, we work to reduce barriers and improve access to care, delivering specialized mental health services tailored to the specific needs of service members and their families, and we work to reduce the stigma sometimes associated with seeking mental health support. The challenges of military service members are unique, including mental health concerns that often go untreated. Since 2002, more than 10,000 current and former service members have been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and reports indicate that half of those who experience combat trauma do not receive sufficient care. Because so many do not seek or receive the care they need, Centerstone’s Military Services remains vigilant about our commitment to life-saving care for these heroes and their families. Centerstone’s Military Services are available across the country through a network of more than 1,500 clinical providers and in Centerstone clinics. And our partnerships with Cohen Veterans Network, Stop Solider Suicide, and Wounded Warrior Project provide therapy, peer support services, and other supports to active duty service members, reservists, National Guard, veterans, and their families around the world. We continue to extend our reach to support military families through our collaboration with First Responders Children’s Foundation, providing free mental health sessions for children of Tennessee first responders, and with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, supporting military and first responder families with our evidence-based services in their critical time of need. And the way we champion our military community has not gone unnoticed. We are honored to be recognized by Military Times magazine with a 2023 Military Times Best for Vets Designation, ranking Centerstone among the country’s best organizations that support military employees. During the past year, Centerstone’s Military Services served 6,879 active duty military personnel, veterans, and their families. We invite you to visit our website and learn more about the ways Centerstone is serving those who have so bravely served our country. Dr. Blas Villalobos

CEO, Military Services Centerstone’s Institute for Clinical Excellence and Innovation is committed to advancing the science of behavioral healthcare, both within our organization and across the industry. By combining proven treatments, tools, and interventions with decades of care experience, we give patients and providers the best outcomes. This intentional pursuit of learning advances the field, encouraging curiosity, collaboration, and innovation. Over the past year, the Institute has applied best practices to guide quality and patient safety, leveraging data for decision-making, involving those with lived experience in designing safer systems, and using human-centered design principles to ease care delivery. Leveraging Technology to Make Hard Work Easier As healthcare technology evolves, so do Centerstone’s strategies for selecting and implementing the best technologies. Our “north star” is to leverage technology to make hard work easier, using human-centered design principles to build safer systems. The Institute partnered with information technology and clinical operations teams to upgrade the electronic record and implement artificial intellegence-enabled technology that assists clinicians with documentation. Early outcomes show significant reductions in documentation time. Clinician feedback guides the implementation process, determining which products are used long-term. Centerstone’s Patient Safety Organization Now in its third year, Centerstone’s Patient Safety Organization (PSO) is certified by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). Of the 112 PSOs in the U.S., it is one of only three focused specifically on behavioral health, uniquely positioned to lead patient safety in this space. The PSO ensures proactive clinical risk management, analyzes patient safety data, recommends system changes to reduce errors, and educates staff on safety topics. Key efforts include creating an electronic library of patient safety resources, collaborating with other PSOs on artificial intellegence in healthcare, addressing workplace aggression, and implementing Just Culture practices. Ashley Newton

CEO, Centerstone’s Institute Guiding our journey with expertise, vision, and leadership. Centerstone’s dedicated Boards of Directors are members of our communities who are fully committed to our journey, guiding us with their expertise, vision, and leadership. We’re incredibly thankful for their hard work and support, helping us provide better care and a brighter future for all of Centerstone’s patients. Carolyn Audet Secretary, Institute Bruce Barrick Vice Chair, Foundation Dr. Jennifer Bencie Board Member, Florida Shay Binkley Board Member, Tennessee Rev. Dr. Deborah Blanks Board Member, Military Brad Bowlin Board Member, Military Bonnie Brackett Board Member, Illinois Lee Brackett Immediate Past Chair, America BG (Ret) Scott Brower Board Member, Military Lisa Campbell Board Member, Institute Ann Campbell Vice Chair, Military | Board Member, Florida Kelly Crockett Chair, Tennessee Justin Daniels Board Member, Indiana Terrye Davidson Vice Chair, Indiana Dr. Hannah Dudney Board Member, Tennessee Ronda Dunn Board Member, Illinois Laurie Dickerson Board Member, Indiana Jonette Eagles Board Member, Illinois Bridget Eastwood Board Member, Indiana Mike Enos Immediate Past Chair, Military Reed Farley Chair, Military | Board Member, America Mark Faulkner Vice Chair, Tennessee | Board Member, Institute Patricia Fisher Vice Chair, Illinois Richard Fitzgerald Board Member, Foundation Rhonda Friend Board Member, Indiana Article continues after sponsor message Jacob Giesecke Board Member, Tennessee Rev. James Golden Immediate Past Chair, Florida | Board Member, Foundation David Guth CEO, America | Board Member, Institute | Board Member, Military | Board Member, Illinois Claire Haltom Secretary, Military Dr. Kevin Hamilton Board Member, Tennessee | Board Member, Foundation Sharon Harlin Secretary, Indiana Marvin Hill Board Member, Military Services Jennifer Horning Board Member, Indiana Sara Huggins Board Member, America Tom Johnson Board Member, Illinois Kim Kaytor Board Member, Illinois Susan Kidder Board Member, Illinois Timothy Knowles Chair, Foundation | Secretary, Florida Suzanne Koesel CEO, Indiana Phil Krebs Vice Chair, America Melissa Larkin-Skinner CEO, Florida Douglas Leonard Immediate Past Chair, Indiana Tony London Board Member, Indiana COL (Ret) Jon Lopey Board Member, Indiana Patricia Lucas, PhD Secretary, America COL (Ret) Tom Mahler Board Member, Foundation | Board Member, Institute | Board Member, Military Services Geoff McKim Chair, Indiana Shane McSimov Board Member, Tennessee David Melby, PhD Board Member, Illinois | Board Member, Institute Stephani Meyer Secretary, Illinois Ben Middleton CEO, Tennessee Jonathan Morphett Immediate Past Chair, Institute BG (Ret) Eden Murrie Board Member, Military Services Scott Neu Board Member, Tennessee David Newgent Board Member, Indiana Ashley Newton CEO, Institute Nathan Nikirk Board Member, Indiana Kevin Norton Board Member, Florida Dr. Jill Obremskey Secretary, Tennessee Dana Oman Immediate Past Chair, Tennessee Pastor Robert Phillips Chair, Illinois Nedda Pollack Board Member, Institute Ramona Rhodes President, Foundation Waverly Robinson Board Member, Illinois A. John Rose Board Member, America | Vice Chair, Institute Linda Rosenberg Board Member, Institute Kate Satz Board Member, Tennessee Brad Smith Board Member, Foundation J. Reneae Staley Board Member, Indiana Ashley Stevens Board Member, Indiana James Sweeten Chair, America Jacob Tate Board Member, Tennessee Colleen Thayer Chair, Florida Anne Tyree CEO, Illinois Dr. Raghu Upender Chair, Institute Robert Vero, EdD Board Member, Institute John Voigt Secretary, Foundation Lorenzo Waiters Board Member, Florida Jack Wallace Immediate Past Chair, Foundation Chris Was Board Member, Military Dr. Bob Williams, PhD Board Member, Indiana Mary Wilson Board Member, Tennessee Laura Weinland Young Board Member, Indiana Amy Wrightson Vice Chair, Florida Carol Zwick Immediate Past Chair, Illinois | Board Member, Foundation Centerstone’s life-changing mission would not be possible without the generous contributions of our donors, private funders, businesses, organizations, Board Members and staff. You are positively impacting people and communities. Thank you for your support! View Donors Make a Gift Today We greatly appreciate each gift given in support of Centerstone, and have made every effort to ensure the accuracy of our donor lists. Please notify Centerstone’s Foundation office of any inaccuracies or omissions by contacting us at foundation@centerstone.org or toll-free at 877-277-9820. Also, if you have any questions or would like to be added or removed from our mailing list, please contact us. We stand ready to assist. Thank you. Your charitable donations to Centerstone enhance and support our mssion of delivering care that changes people’s lives. Your gifts are as important now as ever, and we are grateful to have you as a partner in care. In this report, we celebrate you and the impact that your generosity is making on patients and their families. Thank you for your gifts to Centerstone! Our noble purpose of delivering care that changes people’s lives is powered by the passion and expertise of our incredible team members! Whether it’s educating through presentations, hosting and supporting special events, or advocating for the people we serve, we love seeing our teams in the community connecting people to resources. Centerstone teams ensure that our communities are supported and that care is accessible for those who need it. Want to join us on our journey? Visit Centerstone.org/careers to view our available positions today!. Better Care, Brighter Future Centerstone is embarking on an exciting new journey with the launch of its new strategic plan, Better Care, Brighter Future. This comprehensive roadmap outlines our vision to enhance service delivery, improve client outcomes, and foster innovation across the organization. By focusing on key areas such as quality outcomes, workforce development, and community engagement, Better Care, Brighter Future sets the stage for Centerstone to build upon its legacy of compassionate care while embracing the challenges and opportunities of the future. Through this plan, we aim to strengthen our commitment to transforming lives and making mental health and addiction services more accessible, effective, and sustainable for all those we serve. As part of the strategy, we have developed four imperatives that will help us achieve better care and a brighter future. Be the Home For practitioners and other mission-driven professionals. Be the Standard By which others are measured for access and experience. Be the Leader For proven approaches, outcomes, and value across the behavioral health industry. Be the Voice For community mental health, our clients and patients and our caregivers. The Journey Begins This year, we’re all about the journey. The steps we’re taking toward a better and brighter future are part of the process of growth and healing. And just like the mental health journeys our patients find themselves on, the road isn’t always linear. It’s filled with twists and turns, highs and lows, breakthroughs and setbacks. There are moments of reflection and resilience, just like the roadside attractions and flat tires we encounter along the way. But no matter what, we keep moving forward, committed to creating a better environment for our team and a hopeful, healing space for our patients. Our road trip theme this year captures the spirit of resilience and perseverance. Each step forward, no matter how small, brings us closer to brighter futures. This journey reflects the courage and determination of those we serve and the passion of our teams to make meaningful change every day. “This year’s road trip theme illustrates this journey of growth and recovery as one that’s as rewarding as it is challenging!” Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending