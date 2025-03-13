Letter To The Editor:

I am writing this letter in support of Godfrey Village Clerk, Susan Robbins.

I first met Susan in October 2021 at a week-long training. During that week, I was impressed with Susan’s knowledge of City government, her very kind demeanor, and professionalism. My opinion of Susan has not changed since that week, and as I have gotten to know her over the past 4 years, I am 100% confident she is the best choice to continue as the Godfrey Village Clerk.

What you may not know is that Susan is a Certified Municipal Clerk. That is an extraordinary accomplishment, and an achievement that requires dedication, determination and a willingness to devote a lot of time outside of work to achieve. In addition to that, she is working on the Masters Municipal Clerk certification, a designation that few Clerks achieve. I am so proud of what she has accomplished and am excited to see what she will accomplish in the future for the Village.

Beyond a doubt, Susan Robbins is the most qualified person for the position of Village Clerk. In all she does, Susan exemplifies the model of a seasoned Clerk. Her experience, work ethic and continuing education make her the best choice on April 1.

Sincerely,

Carla Huhn

