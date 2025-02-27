Letter To The Editor:

ALTON - The safety of Alton’s children and families must be our highest priority. Last night’s shooting near a school bus is yet another unacceptable act of violence that puts our entire community at risk. While we are grateful that no one was injured, the fact remains that gunfire erupted as students were simply trying to get home.

My heart is with the students, families, and every individual who had to witness this senseless act, and who now have to grapple with the trauma of this terrible act of violence. I would also like to commend the bus driver, whose attentiveness kept the children safe, and our police department for their quick response.

Incidents of gun violence have become far too common in our community in recent years, and we must take proactive measures to ensure the safety of our neighborhoods.

During my administration, we focused on community policing to combat crime at its roots. We worked to build trust between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they serve, ensuring officers were visible, engaged, and proactive in preventing violence before it happened. At the same time, we prioritized code enforcement to address blight, crack down on problem properties, and prevent criminal activity from taking hold in our communities. These are the kinds of real, proactive measures that make a difference.

As the investigation continues, we urge anyone with information to come forward. Our community must stand together to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that every child in Alton can grow up without the fear of violence.

