ALTON - During the last election, I supported David Goins, with much hope for his success, preferring him over Brant Walker. I support neither candidate this time. Ray Strebel deserves your vote for mayor of Alton. Please read on, it gets interesting.

First, a disclosure: I unsuccessfully ran for mayor against Walker in 2017. I ran against Walker because, prior to Walkers win in 2017, Alton’s crime was trending downward, and the budget was in good order, but crime started increasing and the budget turned into the red soon after he took office. Surprisingly, he claimed the opposite was true, and he also claimed an increase in new businesses under his watch, which was the opposite result I found when I made a FOIA request.

Walker’s focus was on quantity, giving him a long list of mostly small accomplishments he could recite during the campaign. But I felt these were mostly basic, everyday things any mayor should do. Alton needs a leader with a well-considered plan bringing transformative improvements. I’m also concerned that Alton will not be able to afford the expensive pension Walker will finally be qualified for if re-elected.

I don’t have a vendetta against Walker. By winning, he unintentionally did me a huge favor. Keeping my original job gave me the flexibility to spend time with my father before he got cancer and passed away. This was priceless.

Last election, I supported David Goins. He was unsure of himself, and logically, I urged him to surround himself with good people. I don’t feel he followed my advice. I put my faith in him, but I feel he let our city down. Perhaps Mayor Goins is torn by his calling as pastor, where he has done much good, causing him to put less effort into being mayor than he might otherwise. We need a mayor working overtime, not part-time, willing and able to tackle complicated issues like urban planning, streetscapes and street paving plans, marketing our city, and such.

Doing this would bring us a city with clean, well-maintained, beautiful, safe streets and neighborhoods that people want to live in or visit. Praying that these things get better on their own probably won’t make it happen. I don’t feel like Alton is better off than it was four years ago, and it certainly isn’t better off than it was twelve years ago.

Thankfully, alderman Ray Strebel has stepped up to the plate by running for mayor. Ray has already demonstrated a willingness to work hard towards improving his beloved Alton. An intense, intelligent man, he takes the time to learn about the complicated issues, and to also learn from past decisions. This shows he cares. Ray has some great ideas, and he’s tough. He’s willing to listen, to learn, and to work hard for you.

Our leaders for the past 12 years clearly haven’t made things better. Why vote for more of the same? Ray Strebel can bring real change for the better. Please vote for Ray on April 1.

Scott Dixon

Alton, Illinois

Scott Dixon is a longtime editorial contributor, past president of Pride, Inc, was Alton mayoral candidate in 2017, is a member of the Alton Riverfront Commission, and of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Foundation board. His family has had its roots in the Alton area since 1852.

