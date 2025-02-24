ALTON – As the Mayor of the City of Alton I feel compelled to express my thoughts regarding the proposed Lovejoy Housing Development, which has sparked passionate debate within our community. In recent discussions, my opponents, Aldermen Strebel and Brant Walker, have firmly opposed this development, a stance they are entitled to take. However, their approach fails to consider the broader implications for our community’s future.

It is my unwavering duty to prioritize the long-term revitalization of our neighborhoods, particularly the Broadway corridor and Downtown. Unfortunately, the opposition seems focused on using this housing development as a political tool rather than recognizing its potential benefits to our residents.

Tonight’s Committee of the Whole meeting will feature an important presentation by McCormack and Baron and eventually voted on by the council members.

Article continues after sponsor message

Furthermore, the subject resolution is not an endorsement of the project by my administration. Based on prior meetings between Alton Works and various members of the City Council, the only commitment that has been made by my administration is that a resolution would be brought forth for consideration as requested by Alton Works.

This resolution is non-binding and only commits the city to negotiate in good faith after the project has been publicly vetted through the plan commission, However, I will support the decision of the council and their deliberation on this matter.

Additionally, I would like to clarify Brant Walker’s recent comments regarding the Sunnybrook Development. His assertion that my administration allowed it to pass is simply untrue. Every development project, including Sunnybrook, must adhere to established building and zoning protocols, and the necessary permits were issued just last year through the Building and Zoning Department after extensive review. It is important to note that Brant Walker himself initially wrote a letter in support of the Sunnybrook Development endorsing its progress without waiting for Council approval. Brant Walker then reversed his support plunging the city into ongoing litigation that ultimately cost our taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollar only to lose in court and the Sunnybrook Development was allowed to proceed after protocols were completed.

In conclusion, our focus should remain on the growth and revitalization of our community rather than political squabbles. The Lovejoy Housing Development could have the potential to be a catalyst for positive change in our city, and I look forward to engaging in constructive discussions that will shape our vision for the future.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: