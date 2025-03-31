Dear Alton,

As Election Day draws near, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout this campaign for Alton City Clerk. It has been a true pleasure traveling to every ward and neighborhood over these past months, meeting my fellow Altonians on front porches, steps, and sidewalks. These moments have reminded me of the strength of our community and the importance of staying connected as we move forward together. The conversations, the questions, and the encouragement I’ve received have all strengthened my resolve to serve our community with integrity and dedication.

I especially want to thank retired City Clerk Mary Boulds for her generous support, mentorship, and endorsement.

My commitment to transparency, efficiency, and open communication has been at the heart of my campaign. As your City Clerk, I will work tirelessly to ensure that every resident’s voice is heard and that our city’s operations remain smooth and accessible. Looking ahead, I am excited to bring new ideas and fresh energy to the City Clerk’s office. I will continue digitizing our public records system, increase community engagement, and ensure that our city’s processes are as efficient and inclusive as possible.

Election Day is right around the corner and your vote matters! I ask for your support to bring about positive change, and together, we can make our city an even better place to live for generations to come.

It has been my pleasure to meet so many of you. It’s an honor to be part of this community, and I look forward to serving you as your City Clerk.

City of Alton Deputy Clerk,

Lauren Wilson

