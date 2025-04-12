Letter To The Editor:

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis election marked a major turning point for our city. I want to extend my sincere congratulations to Mayor-elect Cara Spencer and Comptroller-elect Donna Baringer on your victories. The people of St. Louis made clear that they believe in your distinct visions and leadership. I look forward to working together, identifying where our priorities align, and building a path forward that serves all of our residents.

I also want to honor Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green. Their contributions to this city, and to my own journey, cannot be overstated. I grew up under Darleen’s watch in the Comptroller’s office, and she has been a mentor and example throughout my career. Her legacy is one of strength, integrity, and service. Tishaura has been a trusted ally, friend, and advocate, and I remain aligned with her unwavering commitment to equity, especially in uplifting North St. Louis.

As the new composition of the Board of Estimate & Apportionment takes shape, I want to be clear: representation matters. As the Board of Estimate & Apportionment becomes all white, and as the only black man elected at the Board of Aldermen, I feel a renewed sense of purpose. I intend to use my voice and my platform to speak unapologetically for my community.

I believe our city is at an interesting point in its history, and we have a renewed opportunity to work together. We can either retreat to old ways of doing things or push forward with urgency, compassion, and a relentless focus on building an equitable St. Louis. I’m choosing the latter, and I invite all who share that vision to stand with me.

Rasheen Aldridge

Alderman Of Ward 14

City of St. Louis

