ALTON — The Wedge Innovation Center is set to officially open its doors with a VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Located at 620 E Broadway in Alton, the center represents a collaboration between The Wedge and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) aimed at transforming the economic landscape of the greater Alton Metro and St. Louis regions.

The partnership, branded as "The Wedge Powered by SIUE," seeks to create a dynamic ecosystem focused on innovation, education, and community development.

The Wedge will officially begin operations on April 7, 2025, serving as a 55,000-square-foot social impact hub, research lab, think tank, and workspace designed to drive innovation across Illinois and Missouri, with aspirations to extend its influence throughout the Midwest.

The facility will house the Midwest AI Network (MAIN) Labs, the SIUE GeoMarc Office, and the SIUE Center for Predictive Analytics. By bringing together entrepreneurs, researchers, and professionals, The Wedge aims to combine coworking spaces with cutting-edge research facilities to foster collaboration and development in the digital economy.

The initiative is part of ongoing community revitalization efforts spearheaded by AltonWorks, underscoring the commitment to enhance the region’s economic and technological landscape.

