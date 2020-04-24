Operation Blessing in Wood River is Only Distributing Food Until Further Notice Because of COVID-19 Crisis
WOOD RIVER - Operation Blessing, located at 18 E. Lorena Avenue in Wood River, is open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Monday through Thursdays, but due to safety concerns for clients and volunteers, they are distributing only food until further notice.
Appointments are not necessary. People requesting food must bring proof of address for all adults in the household. For more information, please contact Karen Wilson, Executive Director, at 618-251-5683.
Operation Blessing, People That Care, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides food and clothing to low-income people living in the communities of Bethalto, Cottage Hills, East Alton, Hartford, Meadowbrook, Moro, Roxana, South Roxana and Wood River, IL.
The St. Louis Area Foodbank has temporarily adjusted the monthly income requirements to be below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. Those guidelines are:
Household of 1 -- $1,063 or less
Household of 2 -- $1,437 or less
Household of 3 -- $1,810 or less
For each additional household member, add $373.
